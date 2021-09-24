Clear
Athens businesses host inaugural Athtoberfest

If you're looking to enjoy an evening of German beer, food and music with a bit of cornhole or competition, this might just be the event for you.

Posted: Sep 24, 2021
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

One of Athens’ newest businesses and a German restaurant planning to open an Athens location are partnering for the inaugural Athtoberfest today in downtown Athens.

Athens Alehouse & Cellar will open at 2 p.m. to start the festival. Located at 111 W. Washington St. in downtown Athens, the alehouse will offer German beer throughout the event.

The event will also beer pong and cornhole inside the alehouse, plus a strong-man competition outside. Participants will fill a mug and hold their arm out straight to see who can keep their mug held the longest.

Oompah-Calypse Oktoberfest Band will perform live from 6–9 p.m. The band is known for its variety of traditional German music, including polkas, waltzes and even a showtune or two.

For those seeking a bite to eat, Hildegard’s food truck will be onsite to provide German cuisine.

