Athens business damaged in severe storm

One Athens business owner will be surveying storm damage caused Sunday night.

Sides Auto Body Shop was damaged in the storm. The business is on Highway 72.

The owner shared pictures with WAAY 31 on Facebook of that damage.

This business wasn't the only place hit. Off of Highway 72 and Washington Street, the Chevron gas station sign tipped over. A mobile home was damaged on Chris Way, and some customers in Athens were without power because of the storms.

Cleanup will begin Monday morning in all of the areas that experienced damage.