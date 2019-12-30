Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Athens business damaged in severe storm

Sides Auto Body Shop was damaged in Sunday's storm.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 6:12 AM
Updated: Dec 30, 2019 7:25 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

Photo Gallery 7 Images

One Athens business owner will be surveying storm damage caused Sunday night.

Sides Auto Body Shop was damaged in the storm. The business is on Highway 72.

The owner shared pictures with WAAY 31 on Facebook of that damage. 

This business wasn't the only place hit. Off of Highway 72 and Washington Street, the Chevron gas station sign tipped over. A mobile home was damaged on Chris Way, and some customers in Athens were without power because of the storms.

Cleanup will begin Monday morning in all of the areas that experienced damage. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events