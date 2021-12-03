Athens attraction hosting a Toy Drive this weekend

The Doomsday Haunt in Athens is hosting a Toy Drive this Friday and Saturday in support of Toys for Tots. They are offering complimentary tickets in exchange for a new, unwrapped toy valued at $10 or more. Visitors will enjoy the haunted attraction with a Christmas twist.



Air Force personnel will be on hand to collect donations. All toys will be donated to Toys for Tots.



Doomsday Haunt is located at 24952 Highway 72 in Athens. They are located on the South side of Highway 72.

The Toy Drive will be held December 3rd and 4th from 7pm until 11pm. For more information, go to www.doomsdayhaunt.com