Athens Football defensive line coach, Steve Carter, says he's always been mechanically inclined.

It comes as no surprise Head Coach Cody Gross thought Carter's skills would impact his players' lives beyond the Friday night lights.

"Coach Gross asked me, 'Coach, why don't you start teaching these kids some stuff like that and call it "Manly Monday?'" Carter said. "And I thought that'd be a super idea. I'm always fixing cars, coaches' cars and players' cars, lawnmowers."

Carter is teaching the players how to tie a tie.

"People don't wear neck ties that much, but it will come back," Carter said.

Coach Carter has even taught the team how to saw a PVC pipe with twine.

"He said, the twine goes straight through the PVC pipe," a junior, Myes Fewell, said.

"Seeing him cutting the pipe with a piece of string just added to the legend of Coach Carter," another junior, Laine Holmes, said.

This week, the players learned how to make jewelry for their moms for Mother's Day.

"I love my mama, and I'd do anything for her," Fewell said. "Coach Carter showing us things on how to make her happy, that really touches me."

"The whole "Manly Monday" has an underlying meaning, that it's about us becoming a man," Holmes said. "It's about us becoming a man, and it's about how Coach's caring about us long term."

"Manly Monday" has gone viral with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Fox News Channel and USA Today all raving about Athens Football's weekly life lesson.

"When it went viral...Coach Carter is my sub in class," Fewell said. "So, I'm thinking let me put a picture and put him on Instagram. That's so cool."

The veteran coach says football builds character, but his main goal is to equip his players with the tools to get through life a little easier.

"If I know half of the things he knows by the time I'm his age, I'll be doing alright for myself," Holmes said.