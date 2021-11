The City of Athens reminds residents that all city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The holiday will also affect garbage routes. City sanitation will not run on Thanksgiving Day, so those whose routes would normally fall on Thursday will have their garbage picked up Friday.

Residents whose garbage is normally picked up on Fridays will have their garbage picked up Saturday.

The City asks that all residents have their bins to the curb by 6 a.m.