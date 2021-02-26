Athens Vietnamese restaurant closing doors after almost 4 years

A Limestone County restaurant is shutting down this weekend after almost four years in business.

Pho Can Tho, a Vietnamese restaurant located at 616 U.S. Hwy. 31 S in Athens, will not re-open after Sunday, according to a post on its Facebook page.

You can still dine there from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and then 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

"We are very thankful for all of (our) customers, appreciate your support along the way, and we'll miss serving you,” the Facebook post says.

While no reason for the closure is given, the post does reference the impact of coronavirus and hint that a return could be possible after the pandemic.

See more on the Pho Can Tho Facebook page HERE