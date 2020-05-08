Athens Utilities warns of scammers soliciting credit card information

Athens Utilities says customers are reporting someone is calling them pretending to be from the company.

The scammer is asking for people’s credit card information to pay their utility bill. Athens Utilities says at least one customer provided that information.

If you receive a call, do not give any personal information, hang up and call Athens Utilities at 256-233-8750.

If you gave your personal information in one of these calls, you should call Athens Utilities at 256-233-8750 and the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700.