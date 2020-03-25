Clear
Athens Utilities replacing 10 utility poles that fell during Tuesday night storm

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 8:51 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Athens Utilities says crews are working on Wednesday to replace 10 utility poles that fell during Tuesday night's storm.

The department says eight of the utility poles that fell are in Belle Mina, north and south of the substation.

