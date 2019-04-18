Clear
Athens Utilities receiving reports of scattered outages due to severe weather

According to Athens Utilities, reports of scattered outages have been received as the storm comes through the area.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 8:22 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2019 8:24 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Emergency management officials say no damage has been reported in Morgan and Lawrence counties.

