Athens State University picks 4 presidential finalists

Athens State University issued this press release Wednesday:

University leadership has announced that the Athens State University Presidential Search has been narrowed to four finalists.

Dr. Joe Delap, currently serving as Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs at Athens State University in Athens, Alabama, has over thirty years of teaching experience, twenty-four years in full-time college leadership, and eighteen years as a tenured professor at various public and private institutions. Delap holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree and a Master of Arts degree in Germanic Studies from Indiana University, Bloomington, along with a Master of Arts degree in Political Science (International Relations) and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and French from University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Dr. Marc Manganaro currently serves as Professor of English at Loyola University in New Orleans, Louisiana. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in English from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; a Master of Arts degree in English from San Francisco State University; and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from University of Nebraska at Omaha. His previous roles include serving as Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs at Loyola University from 2012 through 2017 and as the Special Advisor to the President from 2017 through 2018.

Dr. Tracy Pellett has held many leadership roles throughout his career, including President and Professor of Education at Glenville State College and Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs, Professor of Education, and Interim Vice President for Advancement at College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick, Georgia. He holds a Doctor of Education degree in Curriculum & Instruction/Sport Pedagogy from Brigham Young University, a Master of Arts degree in Teacher Education/Motor Learning from Ball State University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Health/Physical Education from Carthage College. Pellett also attended the Institute for Management & Leadership in Education at Harvard University.

Dr. Philip Way most recently served as Interim President at Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Industrial and Business Studies and a Master of Arts degree in Industrial Relations from University of Warwick and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Selwyn College, Cambridge University. Way also completed the Frank Knox Memorial Fellowship and Visiting Fellowship at Harvard University.

These finalists were selected by the presidential search committee after reviewing all applicants and completing in-person interviews with the top ten. The four finalists will be visiting campus over the next two weeks for oncampus interviews, and the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees is expected to make a hiring recommendation to the Board at the meeting on May 17.

“It is our goal to select the most appropriate candidate that will benefit both the institution and the community,” stated Dr. Ron Ingle, Interim President and Search Committee Chair. “We were fortunate to have a large applicant pool of very qualified candidates. We are optimistic that the candidate selected will build on the momentum that has been created and be an asset to the institution’s future.” The new president is expected to begin duties this fall.