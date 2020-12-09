Athens State University offers new program to get more minority teachers in Alabama

A program aimed to get more minority men as teachers is being offered at Athens State University and we learned it's needed now more than ever.

WAAY 31 spoke with some future teachers about a program that aims to improve local schools.

"Morning class, this is the day that'll change your life starting now, if you put the work in and effort in," said Carlos Childrey.

Childrey is one of more than 20 others in the program called "Men of Kennis." It helps recruit more men to go into the education department with incentives like scholarships, books and housing.

The program director, Derrick Whittington, told us statistically, less than 2% of teachers are African-American or Hispanic men. He is looking to try and change that statistic.

"With everything going on...the mandates, the restrictions, everything going on, it shows you, you have to adapt to adverse situations and when you adapt, you'll be able to set yourself up for success or you can set yourself up for failure," he said.

Students who complete the program will be committed to teaching for 2 years in Alabama.

"It's a great opportunity to be a part of that and just being able to say that you were able to start a movement in the state of Alabama that could inspire other students. I feel like it'd be great," said Whittington.

"You can change the minds and the hearts of these young kids to say, 'hey, regardless of what situation I'm in, I can still receive a quality education,'" said Childrey.

The program director told us they have shaped the program to be adaptive to not only what's happening in the classroom, but to the outside world, and will shape the men up to be the best of the best for the children of tomorrow.