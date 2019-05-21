Clear
Athens State University introduces 37th president

Dr. Phillip Way was chosen as president because of his academic credentials, business-related history, and interpersonal skills.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 1:13 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Athens State University now has a new president.

The board introduced Dr. Phillip Way as the 37th president on Tuesday. They said he stood out in interviews through his academic credentials, a business-related history, and interpersonal skills.

Way outlined his goals and said the university doesn't need to be fixed. It just needs some changes.

"We really need to be thinking about the whole person, too, not just academic kinds of things, but life skills essentially. We need to think about the program array we have. What is appropriate for the future?" said Way.

