Athens Shred Day set for Saturday

Athens residents with documents to shred, electronics to recycle or medications to be rid of will have a chance to do so this Saturday at Athens State University.

The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama will present Athens Shred Day from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday on the university campus. Residents are asked to use the Hobbs Street entrance to access a variety of drive-up services.

Those services include document shredding of up to five large bags or boxes per vehicle; recycling computers, tablets, cell phones and other personal electronics; recycling televisions for $10 each; drug take-back, not including needles or liquids; and accepting donations of clothing and household items to benefit Make-A-Wish Alabama.

Event sponsors include America’s Thrift Stores, Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, the Athens-Limestone County Recycling Center, Athens State University, Cook’s Pest Control, Make-A-Wish Alabama, Retired Senior Volunteers Program and others.

For more information, call 256-355-5170.