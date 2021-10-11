Athens Saturday Market to host Fall Market this weekend

Fall is in the air, and what’s more exciting than the prospect of fresh fall produce from a local farmers’ market?

This Saturday, Athens Saturday Market is welcoming all to the pavilion at 409 W. Green St., Athens, for a special fall market from 8 a.m. until noon. Market Manager Kat Greene said even the littlest of patrons are welcome, as there will be activities just for them.

“We will have a special fall craft for the kids to make, and they can trick or treat at each of the vendor booths,” Greene said.

The market will also have live music from 9–11 a.m. with Taylor Burton of the Silver Silos, breakfast treats from Happi Pappi Beignet Truck and, of course, plenty of local produce and goods. There will even be Master Gardeners on hand to answer gardening questions.

The Athens Saturday Market, a program of Athens Main Street, is an Alabama Certified Farmers Market, meaning all produce is locally and naturally grown in North Alabama or the Tennessee Valley. Prepared foods and handmade goods are also locally made.