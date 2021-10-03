Athens Police searching for missing man

Athens Police say they are searching for 74-year-old Jesse “Michael” Felker.

He's 5-feet and 10-inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes and possibly wearing blue jean shorts, according to Athens Police.

Felker may be disoriented, police say. He left his home without notifying his wife.

It's unclear where Felker is at right now, but police say he has talked about getting back to Kentucky.

Felker may be in a white 2001 Ford F-150 crew cab truck with Alabama US Army tag YKD730.

Anyone with information is asked to call Athens Police at 256-233-8700.