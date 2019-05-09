Clear
Athens Police investigating deadly crash

Police investigating deadly crash near Elm Street.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 7:33 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

Athens Police Department is investigating a deadly wreck involving one vehicle. 

Right now, Elm Street near Lucas Ferry Road is closed. Authorities say it will be closed at least until 8am.

