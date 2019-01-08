Athens Police arrest gas station robbery suspect

Athens Police have arrested Vantella Lamont Malone and charged him with third degree robbery in connection with an incident at Murphy USA on US 31 South early Tuesday.

Athens Police Chief Floyd R. Johnson said his department received a call of a robbery at the business shortly before 2 a.m. When officers arrived the clerk said a black male demanded the money and then pushed her to the ground. He then took money from the register and left the scene. She gave officers a description of the suspect.

A few minutes later, Lt. Dusty Meadows saw a male fitting the description walking on US 31. When Meadows pulled over the male ran into the field behind Wal-Mart. Meadows chased the male and was able to take him into custody behind the ABC store, Johnson said in a press release.

Malone was also arrested on a warrant for first degree theft of property for taking a coin purse and $103 from a person on Saturday. The theft took place at J-Mart on US 72 at Hines Street. Investigator Jonathan Caldwell investigated the case and obtained the warrant. In both cases the victims were not injured.

Malone was booked at the police department and transferred to the county jail.