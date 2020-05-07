An Athens sex offender is in jail after police first went to talk to him a month earlier.
Antonio Montez Moore, 28, was arrested by the Athens Police Department on Wednesday and charged with terminating residence without notification.
Moore is a convicted sex offender, said Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson.
On April 6, Officer Greg Parnell was checking residences of convicted sex offenders. He checked for Moore at Econo Lodge on US 72 East that Moore listed as his residence, Johnson said.
Parnell later learned Moore had moved without notifying the police department as required by law.
Moore was found and booked at the police department and later transferred to the Limestone County Jail on May 6.
Bond was set at $15,000.
Related Content
- Athens Police: Sex offender in jail after illegal move
- Sex offender back in jail
- Athens police arrest convicted sex offender for violating registration laws
- Athens police arrest sex offender who failed to register
- Albertville police arrest sex offender
- Athens police say man violated Alabama sex offender’s registration notification act
- Athens police: Man arrested for shooting at girlfriend, violating sex offender registration act
- Athens police arrest sex offender for not having identification during traffic stop
- Sex Offenders Move Out of Four Way Inn
- Convicted sex offender charged with child porn