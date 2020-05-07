Athens Police: Sex offender in jail after illegal move

An Athens sex offender is in jail after police first went to talk to him a month earlier.

Antonio Montez Moore, 28, was arrested by the Athens Police Department on Wednesday and charged with terminating residence without notification.

Moore is a convicted sex offender, said Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson.

On April 6, Officer Greg Parnell was checking residences of convicted sex offenders. He checked for Moore at Econo Lodge on US 72 East that Moore listed as his residence, Johnson said.

Parnell later learned Moore had moved without notifying the police department as required by law.

Moore was found and booked at the police department and later transferred to the Limestone County Jail on May 6.

Bond was set at $15,000.