Athens Police Respond To Overnight Shooting

Captain Trevor Harris says while people were injured, nobody was killed.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 10:08 AM
Posted By: Emily Adelman

Athens Police Captain Trevor Harris said police repsonded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot on Highway 72 in Athens late Wednesday night.

It happened at a gas station on the south side of the intersection of Highway 72 and Hines Street.

 He said there were injuries, but nobody was killed.

Right now, the investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

If you know anything, or witnessed the shooting, please contact Athens Police at 256-233-8700.

You can also provide a tip using their website.

