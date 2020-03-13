Clear

Athens Police Department rescues ‘Oswald the Owl’

A resident found the owl after he had either fallen or been pushed from his nest.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 3:12 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 3:12 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Athens police rescued a baby owl this week.

An animal control officer found the great horned owl on Wednesday when responding to a call on South Hine Street. A resident found him after he had either fallen or been pushed from his nest.

Credit: City of Athens

The officer named the owl Oswald, or Ozzie for short. Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter gave Ozzie a stuffed animal and monkey.

“Now if you try to take the stuffed animal away from him, he gets upset,” said Animal control officer Ty Barrett.

According to the city, a rescue group will take Oswald on Saturday. They hope to release him into the wild one day.

