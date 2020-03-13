Athens police rescued a baby owl this week.
An animal control officer found the great horned owl on Wednesday when responding to a call on South Hine Street. A resident found him after he had either fallen or been pushed from his nest.
Credit: City of Athens
The officer named the owl Oswald, or Ozzie for short. Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter gave Ozzie a stuffed animal and monkey.
“Now if you try to take the stuffed animal away from him, he gets upset,” said Animal control officer Ty Barrett.
According to the city, a rescue group will take Oswald on Saturday. They hope to release him into the wild one day.
Related Content
- Athens Police Department rescues ‘Oswald the Owl’
- Athens police investigating shooting
- Athens firefighters rescue 12-year-old from creek
- Woman helps rescue owl stuck in barbed wire fence in Killen
- Athens fire department getting new thermal imaging cameras
- Athens firefighters pull grandmother through window in fiery rescue
- Athens Police identify double homicide victims
- Athens Police arrest gas station robbery suspect
- Athens police seek Dollar General robbery suspect
- Athens police: Father charged with endangering baby
Scroll for more content...