Athens Middle School principal joins students in weightlifting class

When Graham Aderholt got called out, he was more than up to the challenge.

The principal at Athens Middle School gave students a big shock when he visited the weightlifting class this week.

Even with a shirt and tie, he benched 180 pounds like it was nothing.

ESPN even reached out to the school to ask if they can air the principal's feat of strength.

