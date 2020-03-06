Athens Middle School principal joins students in weightlifting class

The principal at Athens Middle School gave students a big shock when he visited the weightlifting class this week.
When Graham Aderholt got called out, he was more than up to the challenge. Even with a shirt and tie, he benched 180 pounds like it was nothing.
ESPN even reached out to the school to ask if they can air the principal's feat of strength.
