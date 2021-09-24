Athens Main Street awarded AMLA Organization of the Year

Athens Main Street was recently honored at the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association’s annual meeting as the winner of the Organization of the Year PEAK Award.

The award is designed to recognize the AMLA member organization “that has contributed significantly to the betterment and development of tourism in North Alabama in the past year,” according to a release from AMLA. AMLA said over the last 13 years, Athens Main Street has worked on several contributions to better the downtown Athens area, from the state-certified farmers’ market on Saturdays during the summer months to establishing promotional events to bring new visitors downtown.

“Bringing people into downtown to eat, shop and tour is a major component of our mission at Athens Main Street,” Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson said. “Being recognized by our region’s preeminent tourism organization is a very high honor.”

Athens Main Street’s more recent projects include working to add ADA-compliant sidewalks, more greenspace and improved lighting in downtown Athens. Two of the organization’s latest projects involve a new downtown walking map brochure and renovating Merchants Alley, which will feature murals, outdoor dining space and more.

ALMA President and CEO Tami Reist said the PEAK Awards are a way to “recognize the best of North Alabama’s tourism and travel industry,” and with the challenges still presented by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, “this year’s nominees and winners have all done an exemplary job in delivering an exceptional visitor experience.”

Other local winners at this year’s PEAK Awards include the following:

• Piney Chapel Farm Heritage Days, winner of Event of the Year;

• Cathedral Caverns State Park, winner of Attraction of the Year;

• Haley Rutland of Marshall County Tourism and Sports, winner of Young Professional of the Year;

• Anna Mullican of Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center and Park, winner of Tourism Professional of the Year;

• Lucy Orr with the Downtown Turtle Trail in Decatur, winner of the Lasting Impression Award;

• Connie Pearson, travel writer and blogger, winner of the Chairman’s Cup;

• K.R. Yedla of Yedla Management Company, winner of the President’s Award;

• Sen. Tom Butler, winner of the President’s Award;

• Ewell Smith, Athens volunteer, winner of the President’s Award; and

• Rocket City Trash Pandas, winner of the “It Only Takes A Spark” Award.