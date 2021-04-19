Athens Limestone Hospital's vaccine clinic now welcoming walk-ins

Athens Limestone Hospital's vaccine clinic is run at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Athens. On Monday, the vaccine clinic administered 106 vaccines to walk-ins.

Andrew Apperson, a walk-in recipient, said it "just worked out great."

Apperson said the conveniency of just walking-in led him to the clinic. The Pratt family felt the same way. All three of them came together and walked-in for their coronavirus vaccines.

"You know to not have to make an appointment and decide whether or not it’s a good time," said Nancy Pratt, a walk-in.

Her husband, Robert Pratt agreed, he said the walk-in clinic was a lot easier.

The hospital said they looked at making the clinic available for walk-ins because less people were registering for the vaccine online.

Ella Melvin, the vaccine coordinator said, "We think this will be a great thing." Melvin said she hopes this allows more people to get vaccinated.

When appointments are made, the clinic knows exactly how many doses of the vaccine are needed. Melvin said they do not want to waste any doses of the vaccine.

"We’re going to be drawing up vaccines today and tomorrow to gage that, to see how many people we have coming," said Melvin.

If at the end of the day they have extra vaccines, Melvin said they'll call people with upcoming appointments to see if they can come in.

If you want to make an appointment, you still have that option through the hospital's website.

Melvin said they're discussing making the clinic completely walk-in based. That decision is not set in stone just yet. As of right now, walk-ins are welcome from 1p.m. to 3p.m., Monday through Friday.

Masks are required at the clinic.