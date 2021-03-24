Athens Limestone Hospital vaccines those in Phase 1C and plans for severe weather

Athens Limestone Hospital was one of the first 15 hospitals in the state to recieve freezers so that they could store the Pfizer vaccine.

Months have passed since the hospital first recieved doses of the vaccine, and they said supply is meeting demand.

"We have not had any problems with getting the supply of our Pfizer vaccine and we're in contact with them on a weekly basis, just to see if we're moving through it efficiently and we're vaccinating as many people as possible," said Lauren Woller, the Director of Pharmacy.

Since Phase 1C began on Monday, the head nurse of Athens Limestone Hospital's vaccine clinic, Ella Melvin, said they've started vaccinating people in Phase 1C.

"We were getting a lot inquires already," Melvin said. "About a thousand a day of people that need to be scheduled, the other phases and Phase 1C, and we've been vaccinating now for three days and we're getting those people in."

Those in Phase 1C said the process to getting their vaccine was simple. Some opt to make their appointment online, others call the hospital's line, (256) 262-6188.

Limestone County resident, Sharon Vance, called the hospital's line. She registered and made her appointment all in one phone call.

Limestone County resident, Greg Johnson said, "I recieved a call last week while we were on vacation, and I couldn't get here, said Johnson. "Michelle was the one who called me, she left me a direct number to call back when I got back into town."

After Johnson got back to town, they scheduled him for a vaccine appointment. He said he showed up to the Emmanuel Baptist Church vaccine clinic early, and the clinic vaccinated him in a few minutes.

Athens Limstone Hospital made plans for those with vaccine appointments during the severe weather. They will close the Emmanuel Baptist church vaccine clinic at 2p.m. Those with appointments are welcome to come to the clinic before 2p.m.

"We're going to reach out to every patient from 2p.m. to the end of the day, that they can come in early," said Melvin. If someone with a scheduled appointment doesn't feel safe, they will be able to reschedule their vaccine appointment with Athens Limestone Hospital.