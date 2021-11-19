Athens-Limestone Hospital to close fitness center pool; hundreds sign petition to stop decision

Citing financial constraints and lack of regular use, Athens-Limestone Hospital has announced it will close the pool at its Wellness Center, but many in the community feel the decision is a bad one.

Traci Collins, the hospital’s president, said in a letter to members on Nov. 5 that the pool had grown too expensive to maintain, especially as the hospital works to recover from a $230,000 shortfall at the center over the last fiscal year. Considering fewer than .03% of the center’s current members use the pool regularly and it needs repairs and equipment that would cost more than $270,000, Collins said the decision was made to close the pool at the end of this year.

“We understand the disappointment and inconvenience that this decision has caused for some of our members, but we cannot avoid this action,” she said. “Athens-Limestone Hospital is responsible for meeting the medical and health care needs of patients and families throughout our community. Unfortunately, on occasion, difficult choices have to be made.”

The 75-foot lap pool will close Dec. 31, according to the hospital. Collins did not specify in her letter whether the heated therapy pool or whirlpool would be affected but did remind members that their membership includes access to wellness centers in Huntsville, Madison, Decatur and the Shoals that are part of the Huntsville Hospital system.

“We are also aware that there is a therapy pool available at SportsFit in our community,” Collins said. “We understand if you choose to go there.”

However, the community isn’t quite ready to give up on the pool at ALH’s Wellness Center. As of Friday, more than 500 people had signed a Change.org petition asking the hospital to find a way to keep the pool open.

Many supporters also left comments to share why it’s so important to keep it open. For some, the pool has helped them stay in shape as they get older or regain mobility after an accident. For others, it’s a way for children, including swim team athletes, to practice swimming during winter months.

“If the pools are closed, it will critically affect the health and wellbeing of people who live and work in Limestone County,” the petition reads. “Athens-Limestone Hospital has always been considered a shining example of a good health care provider and one that cared for the members of this community. To take from them a major resource that contributes to their health and well-being will certainly have an adverse effect on that image.”

Laura Kerner, who created the petition, also collected testimonials, handwritten letters and signatures from those who want the pool to stay open. She made a book of them to show just how much interest there is in keeping the pool available.

"The more of them that told me their stories, the more I felt like their voices had to be heard, so I told them either to write me a latter or give me a testimony, and they just kept coming," Kerner said. "The letters kept coming."

Kerner was told to use the pool herself after undergoing surgery. She said she fears that people who have a disability, had strokes, had surgeries or been in an accident won't be able to get the rehabilitation they need if the pool closes.