Athens Limestone Hospital names new president

Athens Limestone Hospital named its new president.

Traci Collins will take over after serving in the interim president role.

Collins has more than 30 years of experience in the health care field. She started her career as a nurse and has been a longtime employee in Athens.

In a statement, she said the past year has been challenging for health care, but she looks forward to continuing to serve her community.

You can read the hospital's full announcement below:

Athens-Limestone Hospital is pleased to announce that Traci Collins, MSN, RN has accepted the permanent position of President of Athens-Limestone Hospital. Traci has served as Interim President and Chief Nursing Officer since July. A 30-year healthcare veteran, Traci has done an outstanding job leading ALH through the pandemic. Her experience in nursing and in many other areas of healthcare will serve her well in leading the hospital. Traci earned a nursing degree from Calhoun Community College and a master’s of science in nursing from the University of Alabama. As a longtime employee in Athens, Traci is widely respected across the organization. Join me in welcoming Traci to this new role.

“The past year has definitely been a challenging time for not only our hospital, but all healthcare workers across the world. To be chosen to lead Athens-Limestone Hospital is an honor and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my community and our patients in this role. I look forward to continuing to champion the excellent quality, service and safety that we deliver to our patients”.