Athens-Limestone Hospital names interim president

Athens-Limestone Hospital announced Wednesday morning that Traci Collins, Chief Nursing Officer, will be the interim president.

This comes after the resignation of David Pryor.

The hospital says Collins has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare. She graduated from Calhoun Community College and the University of Alabama.

Athens-Limestone Hospital said in a statement on Wednesday that it will work with medical staff leadership and the advisory board to find a long-term leadership structure.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve in the role of Interim President for Athens-Limestone Hospital. Athens has always been my hometown and I love our community. I began my career at ALH over 30 years ago and to say that I love this hospital is an understatement. My goal is to continue to lead our team to 'Be the Difference' in the lives of every person that enters our facilities,” said Collins.