Athens-Limestone Flu & Fever clinic checking temperatures, symptoms

Thursday was a busy day at the Athens-Limestone Hospital fever and flu clinic.

The new testing site opened on Thursday. The clinic is only for people experiencing flu-like symptoms or those who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

It's at Waddell Family Medicine off of West Washington Street in Athens.

Nurses at the Athens-Limestone Hospital fever and flu clinic are asking drive-thru patients for their symptoms and their temperature before taking a swabs.

"Those people are focused on one issues and not people with a belly ache or a headache or something else," said Dr. Naunam Qureshi, an internist at Athens-Limestone Hospital.

The Fever & Flu clinic is designed to focus on patients who may have the flu - but it can test for coronavirus.

"Only people who are sick need to be tested," said Dr. Qureshi.

But the clinic isn't primarily focused on the coronavirus. If you have flu like symptoms, nurses on scene have the ability to swab you and test for the flu on the spot.

If it comes back negative, a doctor will assess you and determine if a coronavirus test is needed.

Dr. Quershi says there are some specific symptoms they're looking for.

"This illness has a fever most people have a dry cough, they are tired, they are fatigue," he said.

The Athens-Limestone Hospital is taking all symptoms with extreme caution.

The clinic says children over the age of 6 and people who are experiencing:

A sore throat, strep throat, a fever, and/or may have potential coronavirus exposure will be screened.

They also require photo ID and an insurance card. The drive thru clinic will be open tomorrow between 8 am to 4 pm.

Tap here for more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter