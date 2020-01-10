Athens-Limestone County 911 Center prepares for storms ahead of Saturday

Limestone County first responders are preparing for a possible damaging storm tomorrow and they say straight line wind is their biggest concern.

The staff at the Athens -Limestone County 9-1-1 Center are ready to go at all times in case we get severe weather Saturday.

"Normally, the path comes across here and we're really anxious when we hear the warnings and our plan is to go in our bathroom," said Virginia Darmer.

Virginia Darmer told WAAY-31 she calls our section of the Tennessee Valley "damage tornado valley".

Just the threat of straight line winds puts her and some of her neighbors in Limestone county on edge.

The Athens-Limestone County 9-1-1 Center told us it will do their best to respond to calls as fast as possible but ask one thing.

"We need their information where they are, but we also want to get them help as quickly as possible," said Kristi Ussery.

Kristi Sssery is one of the 9-1-1 dispatchers and she told us if you find yourself in danger to remain calm but remember these important notes: Where am I, what's happened and what do I need.

The entire team told WAAY-31 always be aware of what's coming, even if it's just a storm.

"Prepare to go to your safe place because as we know in limestone county in the past, they can spin up at a moment's notice," said Adam Hall, 9-1-1 dispatcher.

Darmer knows severe wind can cause just as much damage as a tornado.

"Those are dangerous when they come through," she said.

Staff told us you shouldn't rely on just the news in case the power goes out.

They encourage you to have a weather radio and keep your phones charged to get updates through the night.