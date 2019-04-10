Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Athens High School: On lockdown, police on site after parent fight

Athens High School File Image

Athens High School is on lockdown after a report of a parent altercation.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 12:46 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2019 12:53 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Athens High School is on lockdown after a report of a parent altercation.

The school says the situation is currently under control. Athens Police Department is on site. All students are safe.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events