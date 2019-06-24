Athens High School helping to mold future of North Alabama baseball

More than 85 kids, ranging from kindergarten to sixth grade, are coming from all around Athens to learn from a high school program.

"I learned like whenever you're getting a ground ball that you need to come around instead of standing there," a camper, Micah Huff, said.

The camp is helping to prepare young athletes for the future.

"They make it fun and they do games so you can learn it and stuff," another camper, Brady Johnston, said.

But, it's not just about teaching these kids the ways of the game.

"Definitely want them to have respect, because I mean they're little kids, so I think that's one of the biggest things is to learn respect," an Athens high school senior, Jaelen Cates, said.

Parents are bringing their children to this camp to learn from the players who are such a big part of the Athens community.

"They're great kids and to see these younger guys and they look up to the older kids and this is a great opportunity for them to see what nice role models there are in Athens and for the athletic program," said Andrew Campbell, a parent of a camper.

Ultimately, these campers are just dreaming of being just like their camp coaches.

"It definitely makes them want to come play baseball here when they're older, which is really good because this is an excellent program. I love being a part of this program," an Athens high school senior, Josh Simmons, said.