Athens High School announces new boys basketball coach

Athens High School has a new head boys basketball coach.
Charles Burkett served as the Hoover High School boys basketball coach from 2006 until 2020. Prior to that, he was the head boys basketball coach at Saks High School.
Burkett’s legacy includes 12 area championships, 11 area tournament championships, six regional championships, six Final Four appearances, one championship runner-up and one championship.
