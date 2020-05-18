Athens Fire and Rescue names interim chief

Athens Fire and Rescue has named an interim fire chief.
James Hand will assume the position when Athens Fire and Rescue Chief Bryan Thornton retires at the end of May.
Hand has been with the department for 19 years, serving as a firefighter, driver, inspector and fire marshal.
The city intends to start taking applications for the position in July. The Athens City Council will make the decision on the candidate in November, per state law.
