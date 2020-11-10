Athens Fire and Rescue investigating two fires

Athens Fire and Rescue is investigating two fires Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded around 1 p.m. to a structure fire call where a witness reported hearing an explosion in the 200 block of Winslow Drive. The structure was fully engulfed.

“The 911 caller reported the sound of an explosion just before the fire,” Athens Interim Fire Chief James Hand said. “The structure appears to have been a utility type building, and there were some propane tanks inside as well as some torches and other tools. The cause is still under investigation.”

No one was inside the structure and there were no injuries, according to Hand.

The department is also investigating the cause of a fire at an abandoned home on Hastings Road near U.S. 72 that happened Monday night.