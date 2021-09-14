Athens City Schools breaks ground on computer science academy

On Tuesday, Athens City Schools held a groundbreaking for the iAcademy at Athens Elementary School.

The new computer science academy will be located on North Madison Street.

The 66,000-square-foot facility will accommodate up to 600 students. Some of the buildings features include 24 regular classrooms, a media center and a renovated gymnasium.

Plans for the new academy date back to 2019. The current iAcademy is located where Athens Middle School used to be.

“This is such an exciting day for our district and community. We can’t wait for our iAcademy family to move into their beautiful new home" said Athens City School Superintendent Beth Patton.