Athens City teachers prepare for first day of school

Athens City Schools are the last North Alabama district to return to class. They go back on Tuesday and now teachers are prepared.

They ate breakfast and were welcomed back at a teacher institute event, at Athens High School on Friday.

The superintendent, city council members, and school board members made inspirational speeches. The theme was "Growing Better Together: One School System, One Heartbeat, One Athens." Dr. Trey Holladay told us the student population is growing quickly, so the goal is for everyone to work together.

"When we bring people in, we want to embrace what they bring but we also want them to embrace what we have, so those are the types of things we talk about and work on so that everyone is moving in the same direction," said Athens City Schools superintendent, Dr. Trey Holladay

Teachers then went to their classrooms to set things up for the new school year.