Athens City Schools to hold graduation Thursday

Athens City Schools will hold their graduation ceremony Thursday night, but this year, the ceremony will look a little different.

The ceremony Thursday at 7 p.m. will be livestreamed for anyone who can't make it, but for those who can, there are some rules they'll be asked to follow.

While the stadium where they are holding the ceremony can fit 5,500 people, the district is only letting in 1,700. Each student has only five tickets for family members. Each group will be seated six feet apart from one another.

For graduates, they'll be seated at least six feet apart on the field. There will be no hand shakes and students will pick up their own diplomas.