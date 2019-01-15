Athens City Schools to address state of new Athens High School

On Monday at 3 p.m., Athens City Schools will address the state of the new Athens High School and when we could potentially see it open its doors to students.
The $57 million project was expected to be ready for students in November, but it's constantly been delayed.
Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay said the facility passed all inspections, but there were still parts of the building that were not finished. The weather has had a major impact in construction of the school from the very beginning along with roadwork and sidewalk development.
WAAY 31 will livestream the conference at 3 p.m.
