Athens City Schools terminates contract with superintendent on leave during FBI investigation

The Athens City Board of Education decided during a meeting Thursday to separate with Superintendent Dr. Trey Holladay.

Holladay was placed on administrative leave in June after FBI agents went to his home as part of an investigation.

The board of education agreed on Thursday to terminate Holladay’s contract so that his tenure will conclude on Oct. 31. He will receive a full and final settlement of $250,000.

In a statement Thursday night, Athens City Board of Education President Russell Johnson said “The Board believes that this settlement is in the best interest of the school system and the students we serve as it will allow us to move forward and focus on our school system’s future.”

Holladay had almost two years remaining on his contract with the district.

Thursday's statement goes on to say that the investigation remains ongoing and confidential at the request of federal officials and “The Board has not been informed of a date certain for the conclusion of the investigation.”

The board says in the weeks to come, it will begin the process for selecting a new superintendent, and in the meantime, Beth Patton remains Acting Superintendent.

