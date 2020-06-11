Athens City Schools superintendent placed on administrative leave after FBI raids home

Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay has been placed on administrative leave after FBI agents conducted an investigation at his home earlier this week.

The Athens City school board made the decision Thursday night by unanimous vote.

Assistant Superintendent Beth Patton has been named acting superintendent.

The FBI was at Holladay's home on Tuesday as part of a "law enforcement operation," according to a spokesman.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says it was not involved. The Athens Police Department says it was there but is not involved in the investigation.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Holladay released a statement via his lawyer. It said: "I am proud to be superintendent of education for the Athens City school system. I have had the privilege of being an educator for over 35 years. There are absolutely no charges filed against me. I appreciate so much the overwhelming support from my friends and community."

About 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Athens City School System issued this statement: "The school system has learned that federal officials were engaged in a law enforcement action at Dr. Holladay’s private residence earlier today. The system is monitoring the situation, and will assist with any requests by those officials. The system refers further inquiries about the matter to Dr. Holladay’s legal counsel and the federal officials involved."

