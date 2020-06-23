Athens City Schools seeks parent input on plans for next year

The Athens City Schools system is seeking input on its plans for next year.

The district is asking parents whether they feel comfortable sending their kids back to school in the fall. It’s also asking how many parents are interested in full-time virtual learning.

If your child is in the Athens City Schools system, you should have gotten an email with a link to a survey. You can also access the survey here. It will be available until noon on Friday.

Right now, the district's first day of school is set for August 17, 2020.