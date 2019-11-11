These schools report they will operate on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday due to weather.
They are:
* Huntsville City (All elementary, middle, and junior high classes will begin at 10 a.m. All high school classes will begin at 10:30 a.m.)
* Madison County
* Madison City
* Colbert County
* Athens City
* Limestone County
* Russellville City
* Franklin County
* Cullman County
* Lawrence County
* Madison Academy
* Country Day School
* Lincoln Academy
* Rutherford
* Mars Hill Bible School
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.
Related Content
- Multiple North Alabama schools operating on 2-hour delay Tuesday
- Jackson Co. Schools on 2-hour delay due to flooding, possibility of icy roads
- Some North Alabama schools delayed, closed on Tuesday due to flooding and road conditions
- Local, federal officials conducting law enforcement operation across North Alabama
- Flooding reported at multiple locations in North Alabama
- Man facing multiple charges after high-speed chase through multiple North Alabama counties
- North Alabama schools preparing for auto growth
- Multiple shootings in north Huntsville over weekend
- Medical marijuana vote delayed in Alabama Senate
- Sheriff: 2 arrested in months-long investigation into North Alabama drug trafficking operation
Scroll for more content...