Clear
BREAKING NEWS Multiple North Alabama schools operating on 2-hour delay Tuesday Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Multiple North Alabama schools operating on 2-hour delay Tuesday

This applies to students and employees.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 4:29 PM
Updated: Nov 11, 2019 6:05 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

These schools report they will operate on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday due to weather.

They are:

* Huntsville City (All elementary, middle, and junior high classes will begin at 10 a.m. All high school classes will begin at 10:30 a.m.)

* Madison County

* Madison City

* Colbert County

* Athens City

* Limestone County

* Russellville City

* Franklin County

* Cullman County

* Lawrence County

* Madison Academy

* Country Day School

* Lincoln Academy

* Rutherford

* Mars Hill Bible School

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events