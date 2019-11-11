Multiple North Alabama schools operating on 2-hour delay Tuesday

These schools report they will operate on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday due to weather.

They are:

* Huntsville City (All elementary, middle, and junior high classes will begin at 10 a.m. All high school classes will begin at 10:30 a.m.)

* Madison County

* Madison City

* Colbert County

* Athens City

* Limestone County

* Russellville City

* Franklin County

* Cullman County

* Lawrence County

* Madison Academy

* Country Day School

* Lincoln Academy

* Rutherford

* Mars Hill Bible School

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.