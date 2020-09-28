Athens City Schools leader gets $15,500 a month while on paid leave during FBI investigation

Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay is receiving his monthly salary of $15,500 while out on paid administrative leave.

His annual salary is $186,134, according to Athens City Schools.

Holladay has been on leave since June, after FBI agents went to his home as part of an investigation. (Read more HERE)

Contacted Monday, Paul Daymond with the FBI said the agency has no new information to share about the investigation.

Beth Patton is serving as acting superintendent. She said there currently is no personnel action pending before the school board that involves Holladay, and that the system is fully cooperating with the investigation.