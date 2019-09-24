Athens City Schools has a new report card system for K-3rd grade

Athens City Schools is holding a meeting to inform parents about a new report card system. They're calling it a Standards Based Parent Report and it will be given to students in Kindergarten through 3rd grade. Instead of getting number scores, students will instead get letters. An "M" means the student meets standards, a "W" means the students is working toward standards, an "E" means experiencing difficulty and a "X" means not assessed yet. School administrators say parents will not only receive the parent report, but they will also get a supplement document that gives more detail on how a student is doing in each concept they are learning. The whole report is about five pages long for Kindergartners. The school system said their students are more than just a score and this new way of measuring progress is more logical.

"What we're believing is going to happen is that we develop a relationship where a student begins to own their own learning and realize 'this is a really big standard, I know these parts of it, but I'm working on these parts of it.' That's our ultimate goal," said Elementary Curriculum Coordinator, Amy Williams.

Parents will be able to ask any questions they have Tuesday night from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the board of education office. The first parent reports will go out in October.