Athens City Schools close out difficult school year on a high note

Teachers in Athens city schools waved goodbye to their students for the final time this school year. Wednesday was the last day of what has been a tough school year for teachers and students because of the pandemic.

One Athens Intermediate school teacher told WAAY 31 it wasn't all bad. She said the difficulties made the teachers and students closer than ever. She said everyone is happy they're ending the school year on a positive note.

"I think we're all very thankful that we made it this far when we started school, when we started school I remember some of the teachers saying well let's do our lesson plan for only two weeks because we'll probably end up going virtual after that,' Shane Leopard, a fifth grade teacher at Athens Intermediate School, said.

"We're just so thankful that our system made it this far and that our leaders allowed us to stay in school and it's just been amazing."

Teachers will return Thursday to clean out their classrooms, then they'll also be able to begin their much needed summer break.