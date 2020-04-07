Clear

Athens City Schools superintendent discusses first day of online classes

Superintendent Trey Holliday told us they're facing some challenges, but overall, the school system is working to stay positive this week.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 8:29 AM
Updated: Apr 7, 2020 8:52 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

WAAY 31 talked to the superintendent of Athens City Schools about the first day of online learning for his district.

Holliday said it's important to make sure they're able to communicate as well as possible. The Athens district is using a software program called "Seesaw" for their elementary classes. That platform, Google Classroom and Zoom are being used for older kids. 

There are less than 50 kids right now who are having issues connecting, but they are working to make sure those kids get connected.

They are kicking off the first week of online classes with a "Spirit Week" and encouraging students to send in videos. He added a huge focus now goes outside of learning and into making sure students have meals they need. 

The district will have drive-thru pickup meals Mondays and Thursdays at Athens Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

