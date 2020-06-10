Athens City Schools leaders won't comment on FBI visit to school superintendent's house

WAAY 31 is working to learn more about a FBI operation at the Athens City Schools superintendent's house.

Monday, the FBI would only confirm the operation at Dr. Trey Holladay's house but wouldn't say anything else.

Superintendent Trey Holladay; Credit: Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay; Credit: Athens City Schools

WAAY 31 reached out to every school board member in Athens who either wouldn't comment on the FBI's visit to Holladay's house, didn't respond, said they had no information about it, or directed us to the school board's attorney.

We also reached out to the City Council members who appoint the school board. They also refused to comment, didn't respond or said they had no information.

Mayor Ronnie Marks also didn't want to comment on the FBI's investigation.

WAAY 31 talked to Dr. Wayne Reynolds, the area’s state school board member. He also served as the Athens City School superintendent for 5 years. He was able to tell me a little about the FBI showing up at Holladay’s house.

"Apparently the FBI has a measure of proof that they got a court order. I guess that's the thing I can't escape is that the FBI had a court order that authorized them to enter his home and do whatever they did," he said.

The FBI won’t say why agents went to Holladay's home or how long they were there Tuesday. Athens police told us they were there but are not a part of the investigation.

WAAY 31 reached out to the Alabama State Department of Education by phone and email, and is working to learn if State Superintendent Eric Mackey knows what's going on.

The next Athens city school board meeting is scheduled for Thursday night.

Right now, there is no word if the FBI operation will be discussed.