Athens City Hall closed due to positive COVID cases

Athens City Hall

The closure is temporary and Monday's City Council meeting will go on as planned.

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 8:18 AM
Posted By: Luke Hajdasz

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks has closed city hall because of multiple positive COVID cases.

"We will evaluate the situation and make a notification when we determine to reopen," Mayor Marks said.

Because of state law, Monday's city council meeting will go on as scheduled. The work session begins at 5 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 5:30. Officials say the building has been cleaned and sanitized and chairs at the meeting will be social distanced. For those not comfortable attending in-person, the meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube.

