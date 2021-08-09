Athens City Hall closed due to positive COVID cases

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks has closed city hall because of multiple positive COVID cases.

"We will evaluate the situation and make a notification when we determine to reopen," Mayor Marks said.

Because of state law, Monday's city council meeting will go on as scheduled. The work session begins at 5 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 5:30. Officials say the building has been cleaned and sanitized and chairs at the meeting will be social distanced. For those not comfortable attending in-person, the meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube.