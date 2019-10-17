'You just continue to be positive:' Athens councilman recovering after being hit by car

An Athens councilman is showing remarkable strength after a domestic violence situation that ended with his leg amputated.

In September, Councilman Frank Travis and his wife ended up in the hospital after police say their adult son hit them while driving a car.

Councilman Travis made his surprise return back to city hall this week.

"I started kind of contemplating, well, if they're going to release me on Monday, if I can go home, if I can get in that car and drive to Athens, I probably could get in the car and go to city council meeting," Councilman Travis said.

He told WAAY 31 he still has a long recovery ahead, but he's staying positive through it all.

"There's no need to be negative, you know, you just continue to be positive," Councilman Travis said.

He said he's already thinking of how he can use this experience to help others.

"I intend to just learn as much as I can from this experience, understand, appreciate, and then, hopefully, be able to mentor and help someone else that's come along behind me to understand, be able to get through it without being negative about it," he said.

The councilman said he couldn't talk about his son, who is still in jail. He said the tragedy won't put an end to his career, and he plans to be at every city council meeting.

Eventually, he hopes people won't even know he's missing a leg.

"The gap between not having a leg and getting my prosthetic is probably gonna be a challenge, but once that happens, I expect to be 100%, 110%," he said.

He credits God, his family and the community for the reason he's healing fast and smiling wide today.

"I really appreciate all the love, support, the cards, the calls, the visits, how much that has meant to me in my recovery," he said.