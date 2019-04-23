Athens City Council passes resolution to grant tax abatement to Toyota Boshoku

The Athens City Council passed a resolution Monday night to grant a tax abatement to Toyota Boshoku America, Inc.

Toyota Boshoku is investing $50 million for a manufacturing facility in Athens that will bring 400 jobs. They are related to the new $1.6 billion Mazda-Toyota manufacturing plant in Huntsville.

Council approves economic development project w/Toyota Boshoku: $25K when reach 200 full time workers: $25K when reach 352 full time workers — City of Athens, AL (@AthensAL) April 22, 2019

City's project agreement w/Toyota Boshoku includes selling industrial property for $718,142 & receiving $300K to relocate Jimmy Gill Park — City of Athens, AL (@AthensAL) April 22, 2019

Council approves non-educational tax abatements for Toyota Boshoku: $210,878/yr/10 yrs in property tax & $1.65 million in sales tax — City of Athens, AL (@AthensAL) April 22, 2019