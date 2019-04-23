Clear
Athens City Council passes resolution to grant tax abatement to Toyota Boshoku

Toyota Boshoku is investing $50 million for a manufacturing facility in Athens that will bring 400 jobs.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 4:08 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2019 4:23 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Athens City Council passed a resolution Monday night to grant a tax abatement to Toyota Boshoku America, Inc.

Toyota Boshoku is investing $50 million for a manufacturing facility in Athens that will bring 400 jobs. They are related to the new $1.6 billion Mazda-Toyota manufacturing plant in Huntsville.

